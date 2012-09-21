版本:
NRC finds substantial safety issue at Wolf Creek nuke plant

Sept 21 The U.S. nuclear power regulator said it
would increase inspections and oversight at the Wolf Creek
nuclear power plant in Kansas after it determined that a
loss-of-power event earlier this year had a substantial safety
significance.
    On Jan. 13, Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp's
1,166-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant was shut after the
failure of a main generator electrical breaker, followed by an
unexplained loss of power to a transformer.
    At that time, the plant operators declared an Unusual Event,
the lowest of four levels of nuclear emergency. 
    The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has determined that
the company's inadequate oversight of contractors performing
work associated with safety-related equipment in April last year
set the stage for the incident in January.
    "The licensee failed to identify that electrical maintenance
contractors had improperly connected wires on an electrical
component. This allowed an electrical short to prevent transfer
of power to a transformer on Jan. 13," the NRC said.  
    Under the NRC reactor oversight process, inspection findings
are evaluated using a significance determination process and
assigned a color indicating the safety significance.
    Findings with very low safety significance are labeled
"green." "White" findings have low to moderate safety
significance; "yellow" findings have substantial safety
significance; and "red" findings have high safety significance.
    The "yellow" finding moves Wolf Creek into the "degraded
cornerstone" column of the NRC action matrix, and the plant now
joins six other nuclear units in the column: Hope Creek 1,
Palisades, Perry 1, Saint Lucie 1, Salem 1 and Salem 2.
---------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE           
STATE:      Kansas            
COUNTY:     Coffey            
TOWN:       Burlington about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of    
  
            Kansas City            
OPERATOR:   Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp            
OWNER:      - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy  
 
              Co (47 pct)            
            - Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Co 

            - Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 pct)            
CAPACITY:   1,160 MW            
UNIT(S):    Westinghouse pressurized water reactor        
FUEL:       Nuclear            
DISPATCH:   Baseload  
           
TIMELINE:            
1985 -      Unit enters service            
2006 -      Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory       
 
            Commission (NRC) to renewal the original 40-year    
  
            operating license for an additional 20 years        
  
2008 -      NRC renews operating license            
2045 -      Unit license expires

