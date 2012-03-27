UPDATE 1-Kansas reactor restarts after 10-week outage

HOUSTON, March 27 Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating
Corp's 1,160-megawatt Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Kansas
exited a 10-week outage and reconnected to the grid on Tuesday,
a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesman said.
The unit was producing about 11 percent power by midday,
according to the NRC.
The Wolf Creek reactor shut on Jan. 13 after the failure of
a main generator electrical breaker and an unexplained loss of
power to a startup transformer, the NRC said.
The switchyard was de-energized, meaning the plant lost its
connection to the electrical power grid. All safety systems
responded and emergency diesel generators automatically powered
safety-related equipment, the NRC said.
Operators declared an "unusual event", the NRC's
lowest-level emergency, due to the loss of offsite power. The
emergency was canceled about three hours later when off-site
power was partially restored.
Wolf Creek's investigation showed foreign material in the
failed breaker that is believed to have been present since the
breaker was new, the NRC said. That breaker and another similar
breaker were replaced.
The startup transformer problem was traced to improper
insulation on a wiring connection which has been repaired, the
NRC spokesman said.
An augmented NRC inspection team went to the plant in late
January to review the trip and Wolf Creek's response. The NRC is
expected to issue that report in early April.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Kansas
COUNTY: Coffey
TOWN: Burlington, about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of
Kansas City
OPERATOR: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp
OWNER: - Kansas City Power & Light, a Great Plains Energy
Co (47 pct)
- Kansas Gas and Electric, a Westar Energy Co
- Kansas Electric Power Co-op (6 pct)
CAPACITY: 1,160 MW
UNIT(S): Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1985 - Unit enters service
2006 - Wolf Creek files with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC) to renewal the original 40-year
operating license for an additional 20 years
2008 - NRC renews operating license
2045 - Unit license expires