Xcel restarts TX Harrington 1 after pre-summer work

May 21 Xcel Energy Inc plans to shut the
339-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the Harrington coal-fired power
plant in Texas between May 20-29, a unit of the Minnesota based
power company told Texas regulators.
The company said it would shut the unit for general
maintenance and to prepare for the peak summer air conditioning
season.
In another filing with state regulators, the company said it
planned to work on the unit from about May 20-June 9.
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Potter
TOWN: Amarillo about 360 miles (579 km) northwest of
Dallas
OPERATOR: Xcel's Southwestern Public Service Co
OWNER(S): Xcel
CAPACITY: 1,018 MW
UNIT(S): Unit 1 - 339 MW steam turbine
Unit 2 - 339 MW steam turbine
Unit 3 - 340 MW steam turbine
FUEL: Sub bituminous coal and natural gas
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1976 - Unit 1 enters service
1978 - Unit 2 enters service
1980 - Unit 3 enters service