Xcel restarts TX Harrington 1 after pre-summer work

May 21 Xcel Energy Inc plans to shut the 339-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 at the Harrington coal-fired power plant in Texas between May 20-29, a unit of the Minnesota based power company told Texas regulators. The company said it would shut the unit for general maintenance and to prepare for the peak summer air conditioning season. In another filing with state regulators, the company said it planned to work on the unit from about May 20-June 9. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Potter TOWN: Amarillo about 360 miles (579 km) northwest of Dallas OPERATOR: Xcel's Southwestern Public Service Co OWNER(S): Xcel CAPACITY: 1,018 MW UNIT(S): Unit 1 - 339 MW steam turbine Unit 2 - 339 MW steam turbine Unit 3 - 340 MW steam turbine FUEL: Sub bituminous coal and natural gas DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1976 - Unit 1 enters service 1978 - Unit 2 enters service 1980 - Unit 3 enters service