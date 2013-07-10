版本:
Xcel to restart Minnesota Monticello power reactor this week

July 10 Xcel Energy Inc said Wednesday it expects to begin startup activities at the 554-megawatt Monticello nuclear power reactor in Minnesota later this week.

