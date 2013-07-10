UPDATE 1-Xcel to restart Minn. Monticello reactor this week

By Scott DiSavino

July 10 Xcel Energy Inc said Wednesday it expects to begin startup activities at the 554-megawatt Monticello nuclear power reactor in Minnesota later this week.

The plant was in the final testing phase and startup should begin later this week, Thomas Hoen, a spokesman for the plant, told Reuters.

The unit shut in early March for refueling and a power uprate expected to add about 71 MW to the plant's capacity. The company has said that uprate would cost about $135 million.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.

To get that extra generation, the company has installed two new feedwater heaters, put two new transformers in service, replaced two condensate pumps and added larger feed pumps and motors, among other things, Hoen said. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Minnesota TOWN: Monticello in Wright County, about 40 miles (64 km)

northwest of Minneapolis OPERATOR: Xcel Energy Inc OWNER(S): Xcel Energy Inc CAPACITY: 554 MW UNIT: General Electric Type 3 boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $455.8 million (in 2007 USD) TIMELINE: 1971 - Unit enters service 2006 - NRC renews plant's original 40-year operating

license 2011 - Xcel plans to spend up to $135 million to boost the

reactor's generating capacity by 71 MW 2030 - License expires in September