Xcel sees Minnesota Sherco 3 coal unit back soon

Sept 4 Xcel Energy Inc has told
Minnesota utility regulators it expects the 860-megawatt Unit 3
at the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant to return to
service before Sept. 30, an Xcel spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The unit shut in November 2011 due to extensive turbine
damage.
In a letter delivered on Tuesday to the Minnesota Public
Utilities Commission, Xcel said the restoration work on the
unit, called Sherco 3, has been completed.
"We are currently performing pre-operational checks and
anticipate initial grid synchronization to occur this week,"
according to a copy of the letter obtained by Reuters.
"Once all testing is completed, Sherco 3 will be released
for commercial operation and dispatch ... We anticipate the
testing will be completed within the next few weeks," the letter
said.
There are three units at the 2,222-MW Sherburne coal plant -
the 680-MW Unit 1 built in 1976, the 682-MW Unit 2 built in 1977
and the 860-MW Unit 3 built in 1987.