版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 30日 星期三 03:55 BJT

OPPD will heat up Nebraska Fort Calhoun reactor for test -NRC

Oct 29 Nebraska public power company Omaha
Public Power District (OPPD) is ready to heat up the Fort
Calhoun nuclear power reactor's coolant system to inspect for
leaks, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a blog on
Tuesday.
    The NRC, however, said a heat-up "is not the same as
restarting the plant."
    The NRC did not say when the plant would return to service.
Power traders guessed this "heat-up" step meant the plant was
getting closer to restarting and could return to service within
months.
    The 479-megawatt plant shut in April 2011 for a refueling
outage that was extended due to historic Missouri River flooding
followed by an electrical fire and other restart complications.
    The NRC said OPPD will heat up the reactor coolant system to
ensure the pipes carrying high pressure water or steam do not
leak.
    Rather than heating up the reactor using the nuclear fission
process, the NRC said OPPD will use the reactor coolant pumps to
heat up the water and send steam flowing through the system.
    
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE      
STATE:      Nebraska      
County:     Washington      
TOWN:       Fort Calhoun, about 65 miles (100 km) northeast     
            of Lincoln, the state capital      
OPERATOR:   Exelon Nuclear 
OWNER(S):   Omaha Public Power District      
CAPACITY:   479 MW      
UNIT(S) :   Combustion Engineering two-loop pressurized water   
            reactor      
FUEL:       Nuclear      
DISPATCH:   Baseload      
COST:       $754.65 million (2007 USD) according to the U.S.    
            EIA    

TIMELINE:      
1966 -      Construction started
1973 -      Unit enters service 
2002 -      OPPD files with NRC to extend the plant's original
            40-year operating license for another 20 years
2003 -      NRC renews operating license for 20 years
2033 -      License expires

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐