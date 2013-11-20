Over 130,000 still without power in U.S. Midwest after storms

Nov 20 Over 130,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Midwest remained without power on Wednesday morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local power companies. There had been over 800,000 outages on Monday morning. Michigan was the hardest-hit state, with more than 120,000 customers still out. DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the state, said it had about 76,000 customers out, down from over 300,000 at the peak. DTE said earlier in the week it expected it would take several days to restore service to all homes and businesses. Other hard-hit states with ongoing outages include Indiana and Illinois. The following table lists other major outages: Power Company State/Province Out Now DTE MI 76,000 CMS MI 45,300 AEP MI 4,200 AEP IN 3,900 Ameren IL 2,900 Duke IN 1,900 Total 134,200