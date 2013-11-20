版本:
Over 130,000 still without power in U.S. Midwest after storms

Nov 20 Over 130,000 homes and businesses in the
U.S. Midwest remained without power on Wednesday morning
following severe thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local
power companies.
    There had been over 800,000 outages on Monday morning. 
    Michigan was the hardest-hit state, with more than 120,000
customers still out.
    DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the
state, said it had about 76,000 customers out, down from over
300,000 at the peak.
    DTE said earlier in the week it expected it would take
several days to restore service to all homes and businesses.
    Other hard-hit states with ongoing outages include Indiana
and Illinois.
    
    The following table lists other major outages:
    
 Power Company   State/Province   Out Now 
 DTE                   MI           76,000
 CMS                   MI           45,300
 AEP                   MI            4,200
 AEP                   IN            3,900
 Ameren                IL            2,900
 Duke                  IN            1,900
                                          
                      Total        134,200
