2013年 12月 6日 星期五

Over 225,000 without power in Texas after ice storms

Nov 20 Over 225,000 homes and businesses in the
Texas and other U.S. South Central states had no electricity
Friday morning following severe ice storms starting Thursday
night, according to local power companies.
    Oncor, the biggest power distributor in Texas, was the
hardest hit utility with almost 200,000 customers without power.
Oncor is a unit of privately-held power holding company Energy
Future Holdings.
    Other hard hit states include Arkansas and Louisiana.
    In addition, outages are increasing in the Midwest and Mid
Atlantic states as the storm system moves from Texas toward New
England.
    
    The following table lists other major outages:
    
 Power Company         State        Out Now 
 Oncor                 TX            197,700
 AEP - Swepco          TX, AR, LA     11,100
 Entergy               AR              9,300
 AEP - Appalachian     WV, VA          4,000
 AEP                   OK              2,600
 Entergy               LA              2,100
 AEP                   OH, WV          1,000
                                            
                       Total         227,800

