Over 225,000 without power in Texas after ice storms

Nov 20 Over 225,000 homes and businesses in the
Texas and other U.S. South Central states had no electricity
Friday morning following severe ice storms starting Thursday
night, according to local power companies.
Oncor, the biggest power distributor in Texas, was the
hardest hit utility with almost 200,000 customers without power.
Oncor is a unit of privately-held power holding company Energy
Future Holdings.
Other hard hit states include Arkansas and Louisiana.
In addition, outages are increasing in the Midwest and Mid
Atlantic states as the storm system moves from Texas toward New
England.
The following table lists other major outages:
Power Company State Out Now
Oncor TX 197,700
AEP - Swepco TX, AR, LA 11,100
Entergy AR 9,300
AEP - Appalachian WV, VA 4,000
AEP OK 2,600
Entergy LA 2,100
AEP OH, WV 1,000
Total 227,800