Over 170,000 without power in U.S. Midwest, Northeast and Canada

Dec 26 Over 170,000 homes and businesses were
without power in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast and eastern
Canada early Thursday following severe ice storms earlier in the
week, according to local power companies.
Most of the remaining outages were in Michigan with more
than 100,000 still out.
The hardest hit utility was CMS Energy Corp, which
still has over 91,000 without power. CMS said the storms
affected service to about 348,000 customers.
CMS said it may take until Saturday to restore power to
those in the hardest hit areas.
Other hard hit regions include the U.S. state of Maine and
the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick in Canada.
The following table lists other major outages:
Power Company State Out Now
CMS MI 91,200
Iberdrola ME 24,300
NB Power NB 18,100
Hydro One ON 14,000
DTE MI 12,000
Hydro Quebec QC 11,400
Total 171,000