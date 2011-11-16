Panda closes $420 mln power plant investment fund

NEW YORK Nov 16 Privately held U.S. power plant developer Panda Power Funds said Wednesday it closed the Panda Power Generation Infrastructure Fund with $420 million in capital commitments.

Panda, of Dallas, said in a release it planned to use the fund to develop or acquire U.S. natural gas-fueled power plants and utility-scale solar projects.

Investors in the fund include large public and corporate pension plans and other institutional investors, Panda said.

Panda said its two Texas natural gas-fired development projects - a 650-megawatt plant in Sherman and a 1,300-MW plant in Temple - were primed for construction.

Panda said the fund's first investment was to develop the $94 million, 20-MW Pilesgrove Solar Farm in New Jersey.

Pilesgrove is a joint venture between Panda and New York power company Consolidated Edison's (ED.N) Con Edison Development unit. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)