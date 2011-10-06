Pepco seeks power supplies for Washington, DC

* Pepco seeks about 260 MW of power starting in 2012
* Washington, DC power costs among highest in nation
Oct 6 Washington, DC power company Pepco issued
a request for proposals (RFP) for about 260 megawatts (MW) of
wholesale power for customers in the District of Columbia
starting in 2012.
Pepco, a unit of Washington, DC-based energy company Pepco
Holdings POM.N, said in a release Wednesday it was seeking
power for its standard offer service customers who do not buy
power from competing retail suppliers.
The District of Columbia has a deregulated electric market
so power customers can choose to buy power from a competitive
supplier or continue buying power from Pepco. Pepco however
does not own any power plants and must therefore buy any power
it sells to customers from the market.
Pepco, which delivers power to more than 778,000 customers
in Maryland and the District of Columbia, said the RFP was the
first step in a multiphase bidding process that begins this
month and concludes with the posting of retail rates on or
before March 16, 2012.
Suppliers will be bidding for supply service contracts to
begin on June 1, 2012.
Of the 260 MW Pepco is seeking, the utility said about 130
MW will be for residential customers, 10 MW for small
commercial customers, and 120 MW for large commercial
customers.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
The contracts for the residential and small commercial
loads will be for three years and those for the large
commercial load will be for one year.
Power prices in the District of Columbia are among the
highest in the United States. The average retail price for
power in Washington was about 13 cents per kilowatt hour versus
a national average of 9.8 cents, according to federal data.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)