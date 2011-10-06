Pepco seeks power supplies for Washington, DC

* Pepco seeks about 260 MW of power starting in 2012

* Washington, DC power costs among highest in nation

Oct 6 Washington, DC power company Pepco issued a request for proposals (RFP) for about 260 megawatts (MW) of wholesale power for customers in the District of Columbia starting in 2012.

Pepco, a unit of Washington, DC-based energy company Pepco Holdings POM.N, said in a release Wednesday it was seeking power for its standard offer service customers who do not buy power from competing retail suppliers.

The District of Columbia has a deregulated electric market so power customers can choose to buy power from a competitive supplier or continue buying power from Pepco. Pepco however does not own any power plants and must therefore buy any power it sells to customers from the market.

Pepco, which delivers power to more than 778,000 customers in Maryland and the District of Columbia, said the RFP was the first step in a multiphase bidding process that begins this month and concludes with the posting of retail rates on or before March 16, 2012.

Suppliers will be bidding for supply service contracts to begin on June 1, 2012.

Of the 260 MW Pepco is seeking, the utility said about 130 MW will be for residential customers, 10 MW for small commercial customers, and 120 MW for large commercial customers.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

The contracts for the residential and small commercial loads will be for three years and those for the large commercial load will be for one year.

Power prices in the District of Columbia are among the highest in the United States. The average retail price for power in Washington was about 13 cents per kilowatt hour versus a national average of 9.8 cents, according to federal data. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)