UPDATE 1-PJM grid seeks new resources as plants shut

July 2 PJM Interconnection, North America's biggest power grid operator, started seeking offers for black start capability on Tuesday, to bolster the grid's ability to restart in the event of a system-wide blackout.

The grid operator is looking for companies to maintain diesel-fueled generators or massive batteries that can provide initial power to the transmission system to restart other larger-scale generators - called black start resources, which can start up in just hours without outside power.

The tender comes as a host of older plants that maintained these resources, many of them coal-fired, are being shut because of tougher state and federal regulations. PJM is expected to lose about 30 percent of the estimated 200 units that are part of its current black start service by 2015, a spokesman said.

Black start units are typically located at coal-, gas- or oil-fired plants and hydro units, although the grid is now seeking proposals for new technology that may serve the same purpose, and has also "broadened the pool of generating units" that are eligible to be part of the service, the spokesman said.

PJM said it issued a request for proposals as part of its first five-year selection process for black start service on Monday. It will accept proposals until Sept. 30.

"The purpose of the (request for proposals) is to investigate other black start options beyond what we currently have in order to have the most effective balance of black start resources," Michael Kormos, PJM executive vice president - Operations, said in the statement.

PJM operates a grid serving 61 million people in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.

The biggest power companies in PJM include units of Duke Energy Corp, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp , American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Resources Inc and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc .