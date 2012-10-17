N.Y. and PJM power grids enhance reliability, study natgas use

* Grids look to save money by optimizing electricity flow
* Natural gas usage on the rise and coal units shut
* Grids expect new market software operational in Jan. 2013
By Scott DiSavino
Oct 17 The U.S. Mid-Atlantic and New York power
grid operators on Wednesday agreed to a long-term strategy to
optimize the flow of electricity across their common border to
reduce threats to reliability and to save consumers money.
The operators also said they were studying possible future
natural gas delivery constraints as power generators in both
regions increase the use of gas to fuel their plants.
"Our organizations are focusing on reducing market
inefficiencies along our borders, which will provide immense
value to consumers," Bob Hiney, chairman of the NYISO Board,
said in a joint release.
The operators did not estimate how much money their efforts
would save consumers in their release and officials were not
immediately available for comment on cost savings.
PJM Interconnection, the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest grid
operator, and the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO),
the New York grid operator, said they agreed to coordinate
planning processes to facilitate efficient transmission
investments.
The grid operators also agreed to deploy smart grid
technologies that maintain system balance through the use of
data, communications and automated systems, and to develop a
better understanding of regional natural gas delivery
constraints for power generation.
In 2012, natural gas-fired generators represented about 41
percent of the capacity in New York, while coal represented only
6 percent, according to a reliability assessment by the group
responsible for maintaining power grid reliability, the North
American Electric Reliability Corp (NERC).
In PJM, coal represented about 43 percent of the generating
capacity in 2012, while gas represents about 28 percent.
But the number of gas-fired plants in both regions, and
across the nation, was expected to increase as weak natural gas
prices have made coal the more expensive fuel over the past year
or so, and stricter federal and state environmental rules on
emissions push generators to shut older coal units.
See factbox on coal plants to shut
The operators said the natural gas study will look at
existing and planned pipeline and generation facilities and
identify contingencies on the regional natural gas system that
could adversely affect reliability.
The study will also evaluate the adequacy of the regional
gas pipeline system to meet electricity system needs.
PJM and the NYISO have been working for years to reduce
congestion between their grids and said the latest
market-to-market software will be operational January 2013.
PJM is the biggest power grid in the United States, serving
60 million people in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the
District of Columbia.
The biggest power companies in PJM and New York include
units of Duke Energy Corp, Exelon Corp,
FirstEnergy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc,
National Grid PLC and Consolidated Edison Inc.