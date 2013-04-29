PJM seeks power transmission proposals for southern New Jersey

April 29 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest electric grid operator PJM Interconnection on Monday opened a new process to allow utility and non-utility competitors to propose solutions for power system needs in specific areas.

PJM, formerly known as the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection, said in a release that for its first project it would accept proposals related to the needs of the transmission system in southern New Jersey.

In the past, development solutions were typically sought only from existing utilities, PJM said.

The power companies in New Jersey are units of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Pepco Holdings Inc and Consolidated Edison Inc.

The grid operator did not say why it picked south Jersey for its first project.

PJM said the new approach was prompted by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) Order 1000. FERC regulates the nation's interstate power system.

Order 1000 seeks the build-out of new power transmission lines to maintain electric reliability and integrate large renewable energy projects, among other things.

PJM said proposals for the south Jersey power system were due by June 28.

PJM said it would evaluate the proposed solutions and communicate the next steps with stakeholders through the regularly scheduled meetings of the PJM Transmission Expansion Advisory Committee.

It also said it anticipates opening additional proposal windows this year as issues are identified through its review of the electric transmission system.

PJM operates the power grid for about 60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.