UPDATE 1-Over 100,000 still without power in U.S. Gulf Coast after storms

(Adds latest outage figures)
    May 26 Over 100,000 homes and businesses were
still without power Tuesday afternoon after severe storms
battered the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday and Tuesday, according to
local utilities.
    That is down from about 170,000 customers without service on
Tuesday morning.
    The storms moved from west to east, hitting Texas first
before moving on to Louisiana and Mississippi.
    Power companies in Texas have restored power to many
affected customers, but said they would not be able to restore
service in flooded areas until after assessing the damage once
the water recedes.
        
    The following lists outages by utility:
    
 Power Company  State                  Out Now
 CenterPoint    TX                     42,900 
 AEP Swepco     TX, LA, AR             27,700 
 Oncor          TX                     16,900 
 Entergy        AR                      7,600 
 Entergy        LA                      2,600 
 Entergy        TX                      1,800 
 OGE            OK                      1,500 
                                              
                Total                 101,000 
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

