About 550,000 homes, businesses lose power in US Northeast, Midwest

Feb 5 More than 550,000 homes and businesses
were without power in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast early on
Wednesday following severe snow and ice storms overnight,
according to local power companies.
The hardest hit state was Pennsylvania with over 420,000
customers out Wednesday morning.
Other hard hit states include Maryland, West Virginia, New
Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana.
The following table lists other major outages:
Power Company State Out Now
Exelon PA 354,300
FirstEnergy PA 69,200
Exelon MD 59,600
FirstEnergy MD 25,400
FirstEnergy WV 14,500
FirstEnergy NJ 10,000
AEP OH 8,200
AEP - Appalachian WV, VA 6,600
AEP KY 5,900
Duke IN 2,500
Total 556,200