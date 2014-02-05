版本:
About 550,000 homes, businesses lose power in US Northeast, Midwest

Feb 5 More than 550,000 homes and businesses
were without power in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast early on
Wednesday following severe snow and ice storms overnight,
according to local power companies.
    The hardest hit state was Pennsylvania with over 420,000
customers out Wednesday morning.
    Other hard hit states include Maryland, West Virginia, New
Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana.
    
    The following table lists other major outages:
    
    
 Power Company        State     Out Now 
 Exelon               PA         354,300
 FirstEnergy          PA          69,200
 Exelon               MD          59,600
 FirstEnergy          MD          25,400
 FirstEnergy          WV          14,500
 FirstEnergy          NJ          10,000
 AEP                  OH           8,200
 AEP - Appalachian    WV, VA       6,600
 AEP                  KY           5,900
 Duke                 IN           2,500
                                        
                      Total      556,200
