版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 04:10 BJT

UPDATE 2-Almost 1 million customers lose power in U.S. Northeast

Feb 5 Almost a million homes and businesses were
without power mostly in the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday
afternoon following severe snow and ice storms overnight,
according to local power companies.
    The hardest hit state was Pennsylvania with over 720,000
customers out.
    Other affected states were Maryland, Arkansas, New Jersey,
West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, New York and Ohio.
    
    The following table lists other major outages:
    
 Power Company             State           Out Now
 Exelon                    PA              594,100 
 FirstEnergy               PA               83,300 
 Exelon                    MD               80,900 
 FirstEnergy               MD               52,900 
 PPL                       PA               45,900 
 Entergy                   AR               31,900 
 PSEG                      NJ               28,300 
 FirstEnergy               WV               13,500 
 PPL                       KY                9,100 
 Delmarva Power            MD, DE            9,000 
 FirstEnergy               NJ                8,000 
 AEP                       KY                5,200 
 Con Ed                    NY                3,600 
 PSEG - Long Island        NY                3,500 
 Atlantic City Electric    NJ                2,700 
 AEP                       OH                2,600 
 AEP - Appalachian         WV                2,000 
                                                   
                           Total           976,500
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐