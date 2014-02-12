版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 03:07 BJT

Ice storm cuts power to over 330,000 customers in U.S. Southeast

Feb 12 More than 330,000 homes and businesses
were without power in the U.S. Southeast on Wednesday afternoon
as a severe snow and ice storm battered the region, local power
companies said.
    The storm was expected to move into the Mid Atlantic and
Northeast states later Wednesday and Thursday, dropping up to a
foot of snow in some places, including Washington, Philadelphia
and New York.
    The hardest hit states so far are Georgia, South Carolina,
North Carolina, Louisiana and Mississippi.
    
    The following table lists other major outages:
    
 Power Company     State           Out Now 
 Southern          GA              135,700 
 Scana             SC               97,700 
 Duke Progress     NC, SC           88,600 
 Entergy           LA                9,500 
 Entergy           MS                3,400 
                                           
                   Total           334,900
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐