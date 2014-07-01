版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 01:17 BJT

Storm leaves 240,000 without power in U.S. Midwest

July 1 More than 240,000 homes and businesses
remained without power in the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday after
severe thunderstorms rolled through the region overnight.
    Commonwealth Edison, a unit of U.S. power company Exelon
Corp, in northern Illinois said it had almost 200,000
customers still without power. The company said the storm
affected about 380,000 customers.
    
    The following lists outages by utility:
    
 Power Company        State     Out Now
                               
 Exelon               IL               
                               197,100 
 Wisconsin Electric   WI               
                                28,300 
 Alliant              IA               
                                14,600 
 Ameren               IL               
                                 2,800 
                                       
                      Total            
                               242,800 
 

 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐