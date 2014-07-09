版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 00:46 BJT

Storm leaves 186,000 in dark, shuts Buckeye pipeline in Pennsylvania

July 9 About 186,000 homes and businesses in the
U.S. Mid-Atlantic states remained without power on Wednesday
after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region overnight.
    Buckeye Partners LP, a U.S. petroleum pipeline
operator, said in a notice to shippers that its Laurel refined
products pipeline from Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, near
Philadelphia, was shut due to a power failure. 
    Exelon Corp's PECO utility in the metropolitan
Philadelphia area said it had over 54,000 customers still
without power.
    Officials at Exelon were not immediately available to say
when the utility would restore service.
    Other utilities in the area, however, said some customers
may have to wait until Thursday evening before workers can
restore their power.
    
    The following lists outages by utility:
     
 Power Company         State    Without Power
 Exelon - PECO          PA             54,500 
 FirstEnergy            WV             38,700 
 FirstEnergy            PA             27,300 
 FirstEnergy            MD             24,800 
 PPL                    PA             19,800 
 Exelon - BGE           MD             12,500 
 FirstEnergy            NJ              3,700 
 Pepco - Pepco        DC, MD            3,500 
 Pepco - Delmarva     DE, MD            1,200 
                                              
                      Total           186,000 
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, editing by G Crosse)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐