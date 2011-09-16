Three Kentucky coal plants to retire due to EPA rules

* Natural gas plants to replace retired coal units
* Kentucky utilities get over 90 pct of power from coal
* Utilities see $4 bln of costs to comply with EPA regs
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Kentucky power companies
Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU)
said Thursday that new, stricter federal environmental
regulations will force them to retire three older coal-fired
power plants.
To replace the lost coal-fired power, the companies sought
permission from Kentucky utility regulators to build a new
640-megawatt, natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant at
the existing Cane Run coal plant in Louisville.
The companies also sought state approval to buy three small
natural gas-fired turbines from Bluegrass Generation in
LaGrange, Kentucky, that will provide up to 495 MW during
periods of peak or high demand.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
The companies, which are units of Pennsylvania-based power
company PPL (PPL.N), had already suggested in earlier filings
with state regulators that they could retire the 563-MW Cane
Run, 71-MW Tyrone and 163-MW Green River coal plants, which
entered service between 1953 and 1969.
"Given the enormous cost and strict compliance timetable
required to retrofit some of our aging generation units with
additional technology, we've had to explore a lower-cost option
that results in retiring older coal units and replacing them
with natural gas units," Paul Thompson, senior vice president
of Energy Services for LG&E and KU, said in a release.
Over the past few years, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) has proposed several regulations that could shut
50,000 MW or more of older coal- and natural gas-fired
generation, which could boost electric prices and threaten
power reliability in some regions. [ID:nN1E76Q1PR]
Environmental groups and several power companies with
mostly nuclear, natural gas and renewable generating fleets,
however, have applauded the EPA's efforts which will reduce
emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide and mercury and
boost the amount of electricity and money utilities can produce
with cleaner but more expensive power plants.
COAL HEAVY STATE
The Kentucky utilities said about 97 percent of their
generating fleet is coal fired. After the combined cycle gas
plant enters service and the coal plants retire, LG&E and KU
will still remain 90 percent coal-fired.
In addition to the coal retirements and construction of a
new gas plant, the utilities warned, the EPA's new regulations
will still require installation of additional emission controls
and other changes at some of their other coal plants no later
than 2016 in order to maintain compliance.
They estimated compliance with the environmental rules
could cost about $4 billion in capital expenditures by 2019,
with over $3 billion of that amount incurred by the end of
2016.
The companies said the new natural gas generators would
cost up to $800 million, of which about $110 million is for the
Bluegrass plant.
The companies, which serve 1.2 million homes and businesses
in Kentucky and Virginia, did not seek to recover additional
costs from their customers in their filings this week, but said
they would seek to recover costs in future rate cases.
The companies said rates for LG&E customers would likely
not be affected but KU ratepayers could see about a 4 percent
increase.
The companies said the new combined cycle plant would
require fewer employees to operate but they had not yet
determined the full impact on the work force.
The companies said the Cane Run and Green River coal plants
would need to remain in service for reliability reasons until
2016 when the combined cycle plant was expected to start up.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jim Marshall)