FACTBOX-U.S. coal units to retire as EPA tightens rules

 (Adds GenOn Potomac River plant)
 Sept 16 Kentucky power companies Louisville Gas
and Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) said that new,
stricter federal environmental regulations will force them to
retire three older coal-fired power plants. [ID:nS1E78F0M2]
 Stricter regulations being formulated by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency to reduce air and water
pollution as well as to control the handling of coal waste are
expected to force the retirement of between 30,000 and 70,000
MW of coal generation across the country, according to several
industry studies.
 The following is a partial list of U.S. coal plants that
energy companies expect to retire in the coming years. Some
units may be converted to burn alternative fuels or be replaced
with natural gas-fired generation.
OWNER        UNIT                  SIZE   STATE  DATE TO SHUT
Exelon       Cromby Units 1,2      345    PA     May 31, 2011
Exelon       Eddystone Units 1,2   588    PA     May 31, 2011
AEP          Phillip Sporn         450    WV     2011
TVA          Shawnee Unit 10       124    KY     2011    
Duke         Cliffside 1-4         198    NC     2011
Duke         Buck 3 & 4            113    NC     2011
AES          Greenidge             156    NY     c2011
AES          Westover              128    NY     c2011
TVA          Widows Creek 1-2      282    AL     Late 2011
TVA          John Sevier Unit 1,2  352    TN     2012
Duke         Edwardsport           160    IN     2012
Duke         Dan River 1-3         276    NC     2012
GenOn        Potomac River         482    VA     Oct 2012
Progress     H.F. Lee              397    NC     2013    
Black Hills  W.N. Clark             42    CO     By 2013 
Progress     Weatherspoon          172    NC     2013-2017
Progress     Sutton                600    NC     2014    
Duke         WS Lee                370    SC     2014
Dominion     Salem Harbor          738    MA     2014 
AEP          Glen Lyn              335    VA     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Kammer                630    WV     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Kanawha River         400    WV     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Phillip Sporn         600    WV     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Picway Plant          100    OH     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Big Sandy 1,2       1,078    KY     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Clinch River 3        235    VA     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Conesville 3          165    OH     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Muskingum River 1-4   840    OH     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Tanners Creek 1-3     495    IN     Dec 31, 2014
AEP          Welsh 2               528    TX     Dec 31, 2014
Dominion     North Branch           74    VA     Late 2015
Duke         Riverbend 4-7         454    NC     2015
Duke         Buck 5-6              256    NC     2015
Dominion     Yorktown 1-2          323    VA     2015
TVA          Widows Creek 3-6      564    AL     Late 2015
TVA          Johnsonville 1-6      794    TN     Late 2015
Dominion     Chesapeake 1-4        595    VA     2015-2016
PPL's LG&E   Cane Run              563    KY     2016
PPL's LG&E   Tyrone                 71    KY      ---
PPL's LG&E   Green River           163    KY     2016
TVA          Johnsonville 7-10     692    TN     Late 2017
Dominion     State Line            515    IN     By mid-2014
Progress     Cape Fear             316    NC     2017    
Xcel         Cherokee 1-4        1,069    CO     By 2017 
Xcel         Arapahoe 3,4          156    CO     By 2017 
Xcel         Valmont               186    CO     By 2017 
CPS Energy   Deely                 871    TX     2018    
PGE          Boardman              585    OR     2020    
Centralia    TransAlta             688    WA     2020
Centralia    TransAtla             688    WA     2025
APS          Four Corners 1-3      560    NM     ---     
                               ----
                       Total 21,562 MW
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen O'Grady in
Houston; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrea Evans)

