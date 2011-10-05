US puts planned NJ-Pa. power line on priority list

* Project would cost $1.2 billion, create 2,000 jobs

* Line could enter service by summer 2015

Oct 5 The U.S. government is seeking a fast-track decision on whether to approve a proposed power transmission line between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the companies that want to build the line said on Wednesday.

New Jersey power firm Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) ( PEG.N ) and Pennsylvania's PPL ( PPL.N ) say the planned $1.2 billion Susquehanna-Roseland line would help maintain grid reliability and ease transmission congestion in New Jersey.

The companies hope to have the line in service by the summer of 2015 if they receive all needed approvals.

PJM, the regional power grid operator, said such a line would have alleviated about $440 million in congestion costs in New Jersey in 2012 and 2013, according to PPL spokesman Paul Wirth.

The government put the line on a list of projects for a federal "Rapid Response Team for Transmission," aimed at coordinating and expediting federal permissioning for critical infrastructure upgrades, the companies said.

The line is one of seven projects eligible for this joint initiative by the White House Council on Environmental Quality, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Department of Energy and a number of other agencies, PSEG said in a release.

PJM wanted the line to be in service in 2012 to prevent overloads on existing power lines in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The line would connect substations in Berwick, Pennsylvania and Roseland, New Jersey. Utility regulators in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have already approved the project.

The 145-mile (230-km) line would also create more than 2,000 jobs during the multi-year construction, PSEG said.

PARK SERVICE HOLDUP

The project is awaiting clearance by the National Park Service, which is performing an environmental impact study as the route crosses 4 miles of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, the Middle Delaware National Scenic and Recreational River and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.

PPL's Wirth said the utilities, which filed for approval with the Park Service in 2008, picked the route along an existing power line right of way to minimize the impact on people and the environment.

The Park Service is due to issue a draft environmental impact statement this autumn and make a final decision in the autumn of 2012.

PSEG spokeswoman Karen Johnson said the company hopes that being named to the priority list will encourage the Park Service to make a final decision according to its current schedule by the autumn of 2012. There had been some talk of the Park Service delaying its schedule. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)