PPL to shut Pa. Susquehanna nuke in May for inspection

* Unit 2 to shut after Unit 1 returns - likely in May
    * Turbine cracks similar to cracks found in 2011
    * PPL sees no financial impact due planned inspection

    April 25 Pennsylvania power company PPL Corp
 said it would shut Unit 2 at the 2,450-megawatt (MW)
Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania sometime after
Unit 1 returns to service - likely in mid May - to look for
cracks in turbine blades.	
    A spokesman for PPL on Wednesday could not say how long the
1,190-MW Unit 2 outage would last or when exactly it would
start.	
    Electricity traders said even if PPL finds nothing wrong
with the Unit 2 turbine, it would still take at least a week
just to open and close the turbine casing.	
    The traders noted an outage at one of the biggest and lowest
cost power units in the eastern PJM region in late May when
pre-summer air conditioning demand starts to pick up would
certainly cause electric prices to climb.	
    In a release, PPL said a planned follow-up inspection of the
1,260-MW Unit 1 main turbine at Susquehanna revealed indications
of cracks in blades on the turbine that are similar to, but less
extensive than, damage discovered and repaired in 2011.	
    Based on the inspection, PPL said it will replace one row of
blades on one of the Unit 1 low pressure turbines during the
current refueling and maintenance outage. The units have one
high pressure turbine and three low pressure turbines.	
    The company expected the turbine blade replacement on Unit 1
will have a minimal effect on the duration of the current
outage, which began March 31 and is expected to continue into
mid-May.	
    PPL said the Unit 2 outage will be scheduled after Unit 1
resumes generating electricity.	
    The company also said the financial impact from the
additional turbine work at the plant, including energy sales
margins and repair costs, was not expected to be material.	
    PPL maintained its 2012 forecast of $2.15 to $2.45 per share
in earnings from ongoing operations.	
    Diagnostic equipment installed on the turbines in 2011 has
provided data about the possible causes of the problem, the
company said.	
    In 2011, Unit 2 shut for a planned refueling and maintenance
outage on April 5. On May 16, PPL shut Unit 1 for a planned
inspection of the turbine blades after finding blade cracking in
Unit 2. Unit 1 returned on June 24 and Unit 2 returned on June
29 after replacing blades on both units.	
    PPL said it will install additional equipment during the
current Unit 1 and upcoming Unit 2 outages that will be used to
validate the suspected causes currently under engineering
review.	
    The two units at Susquehanna generate electricity by boiling
water to make steam that passes through turbines, which have
many rows of fanlike metal blades on rotating parts. The
spinning blades turn a generator that produces electricity.

