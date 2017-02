FACTBOX-U.S. coal units to retire as EPA tightens rules

(Adds Luminant units, updates total)

Sept 27 North Carolina-based Progress Energy PGN.N said on Tuesday it planned to shut the 172-megawatt Weatherspoon coal-fired plant in North Carolina on Oct. 1. [ID:nS1E78Q06G]

Regulations being formulated by state governments and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to cut air and water pollution and control the handling of coal waste are expected to force the retirement of 30,000 to 70,000 MW of coal and other fossil-fired generation, industry studies show.

The following is a partial list of U.S. coal plants that energy companies expect to retire in the coming years. Some units may be converted to burn alternative fuels or be replaced with natural gas-fired generation. OWNER UNIT SIZE(MW) STATE DATE TO SHUT TVA Shawnee Unit 10 124 KY Idled 2010 Exelon Cromby Unit 1 144 PA Shut May 2011 Exelon Eddystone Unit 1 294 PA Shut May 2011 Duke Buck 3,4 113 NC Shut May 2011 Exelon Cromby Unit 2 201 PA Dec 2011 Duke Cliffside 1-4 198 NC Late 2011 AEP Phillip Sporn 450 WV 2011 Progress Weatherspoon 172 NC 2011 AES Greenidge 156 NY c2011 AES Westover 128 NY c2011 Exelon Eddystone Unit 2 294 PA May 2012 GenOn Potomac River 482 VA Oct 2012 TVA John Sevier Unit 1,2 352 TN 2012 Duke Edwardsport 160 IN 2012 Duke Dan River 1-3 276 NC 2012 Luminant Monticello 1 583 TX --- Luminant Monticello 2 583 TX --- TVA Widows Creek 1-2 282 AL Mid 2013 Progress H.F. Lee 397 NC 2013 Progress Sutton 600 NC 2013 Progress Cape Fear 316 NC 2013 Black Hills W.N. Clark 42 CO 2013 Duke WS Lee 370 SC 2014 Dominion Salem Harbor 738 MA 2014 Duke Wabash River 2-6 668 IN 2014 AEP Glen Lyn 335 VA Dec 31, 2014 AEP Kammer 630 WV Dec 31, 2014 AEP Kanawha River 400 WV Dec 31, 2014 AEP Phillip Sporn 600 WV Dec 31, 2014 AEP Picway Plant 100 OH Dec 31, 2014 AEP Big Sandy 1,2 1,078 KY Dec 31, 2014 AEP Clinch River 3 235 VA Dec 31, 2014 AEP Conesville 3 165 OH Dec 31, 2014 AEP Muskingum River 1-4 840 OH Dec 31, 2014 AEP Tanners Creek 1-3 495 IN Dec 31, 2014 AEP Welsh 2 528 TX Dec 31, 2014 Dominion North Branch 74 VA Late 2015 Duke Riverbend 4-7 454 NC 2015 Duke Buck 5-6 256 NC 2015 Dominion Yorktown 1-2 323 VA 2015 TVA Widows Creek 3-6 564 AL Late 2015 TVA Johnsonville 1-6 794 TN Late 2015 Dominion Chesapeake 1-4 595 VA 2015-2016 PPL's LG&E Cane Run 563 KY 2016 PPL's LG&E Tyrone 71 KY --- PPL's LG&E Green River 163 KY 2016 TVA Johnsonville 7-10 692 TN Late 2017 Dominion State Line 515 IN By mid-2014 Xcel Cherokee 1-4 1,069 CO By 2017 Xcel Arapahoe 3,4 156 CO By 2017 Xcel Valmont 186 CO By 2017 CPS Energy Deely 871 TX 2018 PGE Boardman 585 OR 2020 Centralia TransAlta 688 WA 2020 Centralia TransAtla 688 WA 2025 APS Four Corners 1-3 560 NM ---

----

Total 23,396 MW (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Andrea Evans)