PSEG sees $6.9 bln in capital investments 2011-2013

* PSEG to invest $2.3 billion in 2011
* PSEG supports EPA proposed coal regulations
* PSEG opposes N.J. plan for to subsidize new generation
By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, Nov 2 New Jersey based power company
Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG.N) planned capital
investments of $6.9 billion over 2011-2013.
In a conference call after PSEG's earnings release on Nov.
1, the company's Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said
capital outlays in 2011 would be $2.3 billion.
The company is investing the money in its transmission,
distribution and generation businesses.
The $750 million Susquehanna-Roseland 500-kilovolt
transmission project between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which
PSEG is building with Pennsylvania power company PPL (PPL.N),
was placed on a list of projects for expedited federal
permitting, Izzo said, and should enter service in June 2015.
Other transmission projects include the $895 million
Northeast grid reliability project and the $336 million
north-central reliability project.
Izzo said the north-central project was scheduled to be in
service in mid 2014 and the Northeast project a year later.
PSEG filed with federal energy regulators at the end of
October for rate incentives for the Northeast project,
including recovery of Construction Work in Progress (CWIP),
recovery of all prudently incurred development and construction
costs if the project is abandoned for reasons beyond the
company's control, and a 100 basis point incentive adder.
Izzo noted much of the spending on the transmission
projects would extend beyond 2013.
He said the company was building about 400 megawatts of new
peaking capacity in New Jersey and Connecticut expected to be
put into operation by mid 2012.
He said the $270 million investment in two new peaking
units in New Jersey would replace older, less efficient units
the company plans to retire in 2012.
SUPPORTS EPA RULES
As a company that generates most of its power with clean
nuclear and natural gas-fired plants, PSEG like Exelon (EXC.N),
Calpine (CPN.N) and NextEra Energy (NEE.N) wants the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to implement proposed
regulations that could shut thousands of megawatts of
coal-fired plants owned by competing generators.
American Electric Power (AEP.N) and Southern (SO.N), which
get most of their generation from coal fired plants, however
have warned the EPA's proposed air and water regulation could
hurt the nation's already weak economic growth by boosting
power costs and eliminating jobs. See [ID:nN1E79R0EK]
Izzo said the EPA's Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR)
was "favorable for our fleet" and the company was "well
positioned to meet the anticipated requirements under" the
EPA's Hazardous Air Pollutants/Maximum Achievable Control
Technology (HAP/MACT) rules.
"We believe these regulations are long overdue. Our
experience shows that it is possible to clean the air, create
jobs and power the economy, all at the same time. The issuance
of these regulations will also provide the industry with
much-needed certainty to invest in long, live capital intensive
projects such as power plants," Izzo said.
Separately, Izzo said PSEG was pursuing a lawsuit against
New Jersey's efforts to subsidize the construction of new
generation in the state through the capacity market.
"We understand and fully support the state's desire to
implement policy that foster economic growth," Izzo said, but
noted the state's effort to subsidize the construction of new
power plants will not achieve that end.
"Government interference in a market that's working, as
we've seen in the past, is likely to have unintended
consequences for the customer," Izzo said.
PSEG's power plants in New Jersey make money from the
capacity market and would lose some of that revenue if new
generators enter the market.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)