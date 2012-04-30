UPDATE 3-PSEG N.J. Salem 1 reactor shut

By Scott DiSavino
April 30 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
said its 1,174-megawatt Unit 1 at the Salem nuclear
power plant in New Jersey experienced an automatic reactor
shutdown on Monday morning.
The plant is stable and the cause of the trip is under
investigation, PSEG spokesman Joseph Delmar said. "A return to
service is unavailable at this time."
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) spokesman, Neil
Sheehan, told Reuters earlier that the unit had experienced an
inadvertent safety injection (SI) and reactor trip during
reactor protection system testing.
An Unusual Event, which was declared due to multiple fire
alarms involving the containment building, was terminated after
operators determined that there was no fire. An unusual event is
the lowest of the NRC's four emergency classifications.
Electricity traders guessed the unit could be down for about
a week.
Meanwhile, Unit 2 at the Salem nuclear power plant was not
impacted and continued to remain at full power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New Jersey
COUNTY: Salem
TOWN: Salem along the Delaware River about 40 miles
(60 km) south of Philadelphia
OPERATOR: PSEG's PSEG Nuclear
OWNER(S): - Salem 1 & 2 - PSEG (57.41 pct)
- Exelon (42.59 pct)
- Hope Creek - PSEG (100 pct)
CAPACITY: 3,531 MW
UNIT(S): - Hope Creek - 1,161-MW General Electric boiling
water reactor
- Salem 1 - 1,174-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- Salem 2 - 1,158-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- 38 MW Salem 3 - gas turbine
FUEL: Nuclear; Kerosene (Unit 3)
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: Salem 1 and 2 - $1.3 billion
Hope Creek - $4.3 billion. Hope Creek was
originally designed for two reactors but as
costs rose the utility and state decided not to
pursue the second unit. The state also believed
there was not enough demand to warrant the
second unit
TIMELINE:
1968 - Salem construction started
1971 - Salem 3 gas turbine enters service
1974 - Hope Creek construction started.
1977 - Salem 1 enters commercial service
1981 - Salem 2 enters commercial service
1986 - Hope Creek enters commercial service
2007 - PSEG says to spend about $50 million from
2007-2011 to explore a possible new reactor at
Hope Creek
2009 - PSEG files with NRC to renew the original
40-year operating licenses at Salem and Hope
Creek for an additional 20 years
2010 - PSEG files with NRC for an Early Site Permit
(ESP) for a new reactor at Hope Creek
2011 - NRC renews licenses Salem 1 and 2 and Hope Creek
for additional 20 years
2014 - NRC expects to decide on Early Site Permit
2036 - Salem 1 license to expire
2040 - Salem 2 license to expire
2046 - Hope Creek license to expire