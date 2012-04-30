UPDATE 3-PSEG N.J. Salem 1 reactor shut

By Scott DiSavino April 30 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc said its 1,174-megawatt Unit 1 at the Salem nuclear power plant in New Jersey experienced an automatic reactor shutdown on Monday morning. The plant is stable and the cause of the trip is under investigation, PSEG spokesman Joseph Delmar said. "A return to service is unavailable at this time." The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) spokesman, Neil Sheehan, told Reuters earlier that the unit had experienced an inadvertent safety injection (SI) and reactor trip during reactor protection system testing. An Unusual Event, which was declared due to multiple fire alarms involving the containment building, was terminated after operators determined that there was no fire. An unusual event is the lowest of the NRC's four emergency classifications. Electricity traders guessed the unit could be down for about a week. Meanwhile, Unit 2 at the Salem nuclear power plant was not impacted and continued to remain at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New Jersey COUNTY: Salem TOWN: Salem along the Delaware River about 40 miles (60 km) south of Philadelphia OPERATOR: PSEG's PSEG Nuclear OWNER(S): - Salem 1 & 2 - PSEG (57.41 pct) - Exelon (42.59 pct) - Hope Creek - PSEG (100 pct) CAPACITY: 3,531 MW UNIT(S): - Hope Creek - 1,161-MW General Electric boiling water reactor - Salem 1 - 1,174-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized water reactor - Salem 2 - 1,158-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized water reactor - 38 MW Salem 3 - gas turbine FUEL: Nuclear; Kerosene (Unit 3) DISPATCH: Baseload COST: Salem 1 and 2 - $1.3 billion Hope Creek - $4.3 billion. Hope Creek was originally designed for two reactors but as costs rose the utility and state decided not to pursue the second unit. The state also believed there was not enough demand to warrant the second unit TIMELINE: 1968 - Salem construction started 1971 - Salem 3 gas turbine enters service 1974 - Hope Creek construction started. 1977 - Salem 1 enters commercial service 1981 - Salem 2 enters commercial service 1986 - Hope Creek enters commercial service 2007 - PSEG says to spend about $50 million from 2007-2011 to explore a possible new reactor at Hope Creek 2009 - PSEG files with NRC to renew the original 40-year operating licenses at Salem and Hope Creek for an additional 20 years 2010 - PSEG files with NRC for an Early Site Permit (ESP) for a new reactor at Hope Creek 2011 - NRC renews licenses Salem 1 and 2 and Hope Creek for additional 20 years 2014 - NRC expects to decide on Early Site Permit 2036 - Salem 1 license to expire 2040 - Salem 2 license to expire 2046 - Hope Creek license to expire