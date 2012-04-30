版本:
UPDATE 3-PSEG N.J. Salem 1 reactor shut

By Scott DiSavino	
    April 30 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
 said its 1,174-megawatt Unit 1 at the Salem nuclear
power plant in New Jersey experienced an automatic reactor
shutdown on Monday morning.	
    The plant is stable and the cause of the trip is under
investigation, PSEG spokesman Joseph Delmar said. "A return to
service is unavailable at this time." 	
    The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) spokesman, Neil
Sheehan, told Reuters earlier that the unit had experienced an
inadvertent safety injection (SI) and reactor trip during
reactor protection system testing.	
    An Unusual Event, which was declared due to multiple fire
alarms involving the containment building, was terminated after
operators determined that there was no fire. An unusual event is
the lowest of the NRC's four emergency classifications.	
    Electricity traders guessed the unit could be down for about
a week.	
    Meanwhile, Unit 2 at the Salem nuclear power plant was not
impacted and continued to remain at full power.	
----------------------------------------------------------	
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE	
STATE:        New Jersey    	
COUNTY:       Salem           	
TOWN:         Salem along the Delaware River about 40 miles     
 	
              (60 km) south of Philadelphia           	
OPERATOR:     PSEG's PSEG Nuclear           	
OWNER(S):     - Salem 1 & 2 - PSEG (57.41 pct)           	
                            - Exelon (42.59 pct)        
 	
              - Hope Creek  - PSEG (100 pct)           	
CAPACITY:     3,531 MW           	
UNIT(S):      - Hope Creek - 1,161-MW General Electric boiling  	
                water reactor          	
              - Salem 1 - 1,174-MW Combustion Engineering       
 	
                pressurized water reactor           	
              - Salem 2 - 1,158-MW Combustion Engineering       	
                pressurized water reactor           	
              - 38 MW Salem 3 - gas turbine          	
FUEL:         Nuclear; Kerosene (Unit 3)           	
DISPATCH:     Baseload           	
COST:         Salem 1 and 2 - $1.3 billion           	
              Hope Creek - $4.3 billion. Hope Creek was         
 	
              originally designed for two reactors but as       	
              costs rose the utility and state decided not to   	
              pursue the second unit. The state also believed   	
              there was not enough demand to warrant the    	
              second unit           	
       	
TIMELINE:           	
1968 -        Salem construction started           	
1971 -        Salem 3 gas turbine enters service           	
1974 -        Hope Creek construction started.           	
1977 -        Salem 1 enters commercial service           	
1981 -        Salem 2 enters commercial service           	
1986 -        Hope Creek enters commercial service           	
2007 -        PSEG says to spend about $50 million from         
 	
              2007-2011 to explore a possible new reactor at    
 	
              Hope Creek           	
2009 -        PSEG files with NRC to renew the original         	
              40-year operating licenses at Salem and Hope      	
              Creek for an additional 20 years           	
2010 -        PSEG files with NRC for an Early Site Permit      	
              (ESP) for a new reactor at Hope Creek           	
2011 -        NRC renews licenses Salem 1 and 2 and Hope Creek	
              for additional 20 years       	
2014 -        NRC expects to decide on Early Site Permit	
2036 -        Salem 1 license to expire          	
2040 -        Salem 2 license to expire	
2046 -        Hope Creek license to expire

