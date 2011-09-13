版本:
INSIGHT-Power reliability will cost Americans more

 * Blackout cost San Diego about $97-$118 million
 * Power outages cost Americans about $150 billion a year
 * Smarter grids could increase reliability
 By Scott DiSavino
 NEW YORK, Sept 13 Major blackouts like the one
that affected 5 million people in the U.S. Southwest and Mexico
last week are rare, but occur more often in the United States
than in some other developed nations because U.S. electric
companies keep excess power capacity, and consumer costs, to a
minimum.
 U.S. utilities could shore up reliability, but experts are
divided over whether customers would be willing to spend the
billions needed to harden the grid to significantly reduce
outage risks.
 "The fact that the power went out for about 12 hours (in
San Diego) does not justify doubling electric rates for the
whole rest of the year," said Jay Apt, Executive Director of
Carnegie Mellon's Electricity Industry Center.
 Although most outages are relatively small, blackouts and
brownouts, including those due to hurricanes and other storms,
do cost Americans an estimated $150 billion a year in spoiled
food, lost productivity and other costs, according to data from
the Galvin Electricity Initiative.
 "The U.S. does not have the excess generation some other
nations have. We don't have two of everything and we shouldn't
- you would not want to pay for it," Apt said, noting U.S.
electric rates are about half of some European rates because
the United States runs an efficient power system.
 And still the electric grid in the United States remains
one of the most dependable in the world.
 "We are 99.99 percent reliable. But you still have that
(0.01) percent of the time something is going to happen. Nobody
is perfect," said Andrew Phillips, Director of Transmission and
Substations at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).
 BLACKOUTS COST BILLIONS
 Preliminary estimates of the cost of last week's blackout
in the greater San Diego region were $97-$118 million,
including spoiled food ($12-$18 million), government overtime
($10-$20 million) and lost productivity ($70 million),
according to a report by the National University System
Institute for Policy Research, which conducts research in the
San Diego area. The study did not include costs from the
blackout outside of the San Diego area.
 The Sept 8-9 power outage affected Southern California,
Arizona and Baja California in Mexico. Its cause was related to
work in a substation in western Arizona that tripped a giant
500-kilovolt power line carrying electricity to the San Diego
area.
 That outage ultimately knocked out more than 4,000
megawatts of generation, including the San Onofre nuclear plant
in California. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
 Pinnacle West Capital's (PNW.N) Arizona Public Service
power company, which owns the Arizona substation, said it was
investigating the outage because "operating and protection
protocols typically would have isolated the resulting outage"
to the area around the substation in Arizona.
 Roughly 500,000 Americans spend at least two hours each day
without power. But that is only a small fraction of the 312
million U.S. power consumers and big blackouts like San Diego
are extremely rare.
 The majority of outages are failures at the local level
where most investment needs to happen, said John Kelly,
Executive Director at the Galvin Electricity Initiative. His
group seeks regulatory and market reforms to encourage power
companies to invest in the modernization of the grid.
 SMART GRID RESCUE
 To modernize the grid, Kelly said power companies would
have to spend $500 billion to $1 trillion over the next 10 to
15 years on new cleaner generation, transmission and
distribution systems, including smart meters, automation
equipment and software at consumers' homes and businesses.
 That's a lot of money, but Kelly estimated Americans could
save two to three times that amount (up to $3 trillion) over
the same 10 to 15 years if regulators require power companies
to commit to reliability improvements to recover their
investments, among other things.
 Other energy experts believe Americans might be willing to
pay a bit more to make the system a little more reliable.
 "I think people will be surprised there is a willingness to
pay somewhat more for a somewhat hardened grid and better
outage response assistance," said Steve Mitnick, President of
the not-for-profit energy research group Build Energy America.
 Mitnick said investing billions in the smart grid and other
equipment needed to harden the power system would likely only
add pennies a day to the average residential electric bill.
 The smart grid uses technology to respond to data from
generation, transmission and consumers' homes and businesses to
efficiently deliver reliable power at the lowest cost.
 Several companies participate in the smart grid space,
including smart meter and automation companies Itron (ITRI.O)
and Echelon (ELON.O), and some of the world's biggest
technology companies, including IBM (IBM.N), General Electric
(GE.N), ABB ABBN.VX, Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Toshiba (6502.T) and
Cisco (CSCO.O).
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Evans)

