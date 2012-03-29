UPDATE 1-Scana ends dispute over early nuclear costs

* Scana unit to pick up $138 million in early cost overruns
* First Summer reactor operation delayed one year to 2017
* U.S. regulators to vote on Scana license Friday
March 29 Scana Corp's South Carolina
utility said on Thursday it reached a preliminary pact to settle
a dispute over early cost overruns for its proposed new nuclear
reactors, a day before U.S. regulators are expected to vote to
allow construction to move forward.
Scana's South Carolina Electric & Gas Co (SCE&G) and its
partner, state-owned electric agency Santee Cooper, want to
build two AP1000 reactors at the Summer nuclear site near
Jenkinsville, South Carolina, at a projected cost of $9 billion.
Scana also revised its timeline to complete the reactors,
delaying the first reactor's start date to 2017, a year later
than earlier expected. Scana said the second Summer unit is now
seen coming online in 2018, a year earlier than scheduled, the
company said in a release.
SCE&G, Westinghouse, and the Shaw Group have been
negotiating who is responsible for certain increased costs to
build the two new reactors for several months.
SCE&G, which owns 55 percent of the project, said its
portion of the increased costs will be $138 million, or $50
million less than they had previously disclosed.
Some of the increased costs relate to a delay in obtaining a
combined operating and construction license for the two new
Summer reactors from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission,
SCE&G said.
"We are pleased that we were able to resolve these issues
through negotiations," said Scana Chief Executive Kevin Marsh.
"We remain firmly committed to construction of these two units
and can now focus on receipt of our license from the NRC and
proceeding with full nuclear construction."
Scana said despite the early cost overruns, it remains
confident the plant can be completed within its $6 billion cost
allocation which has been approved by the South Carolina Public
Service Commission.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has scheduled a
vote on Scana's application to build and operate the new
reactors Friday.
In February, the NRC voted 4-1 to issue the first license in
30 years to build two new reactors in the United States,
approving Atlanta-based Southern Co's plan to build two
AP1000 reactors in Georgia.
Westinghouse is majority-owned by Japanese multinational
Toshiba Corp.