Scana completes first concrete pour at new S. Carolina reactor

March 11 U.S. power company Scana Corp said Monday its South Carolina Electric & Gas unit completed the first concrete pour at the new reactor at the Summer nuclear power plant in South Carolina.

This was the first new construction nuclear concrete to be poured in the United States in three decades, Scana said in a statement.

That puts the two 1,117-megawatt (MW) reactors at Summer on track to enter service in 2017 and 2018, the same years Georgia Power expects its new Vogtle reactors in Georgia to start producing electricity.

Scana and its partner Santee Cooper, a South Carolina, state-owned power company, have said they expect to spend more than $9 billion to build the two Westinghouse AP1000 reactors at Summer.

The so-called concrete basemat provides a foundation for the containment and auxiliary buildings that are within the nuclear island, Scana said.

It measures six feet (1.8 meters) in thickness and required about 7,000 cubic yards of concrete to cover an area about 250 feet long and 160 feet at its widest section.

The 51.5-hour continuous pour of concrete covered a surface totaling 32,000 square feet, Scana said.

There are about 1,550 workers building the two Summer reactors, where the 966-MW Unit 1 has operated for 30 years, Scana said.

The new nuclear project will peak at about 3,000 workers over the course of three to four years. When the reactors enter service, the company said it will add about 600 to 800 permanent jobs to the payroll.

Georgia Power, a unit of U.S. power company Southern Co , and partners had hoped to finish the two Vogtle reactors ahead of the Summer reactors in 2016 and 2017.

But Georgia Power recently announced construction and other delays that pushed the Vogtle reactors expected in service date back to the fourth quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2018. See

Westinghouse, which is majority owned by Japanese multinational Toshiba Corp, and a unit of construction and engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV (CB&I) are building the reactors at both Summer and Vogtle.

Westinghouse and CB&I are involved in a $900 million federal lawsuit with the Vogtle owners over the costs related to design changes and the timing of approvals.

Officials at Westinghouse and Scana meanwhile have told Reuters the contractors and the Summer owners also had a dispute but settled it without saying specifically what that dispute was about.