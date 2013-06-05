Scana delays start of new S.C. nuclear reactor by months

June 5 Power company Scana Corp on
Wednesday told energy analysts a reactor under construction at
the Summer nuclear power plant in South Carolina will likely
enter service several months later than expected.
In a presentation, Scana said Unit 2, which was expected to
enter service in March 2017, will instead likely enter service
between the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of
2018.
Scana said this was due in part to delays in delivery of
some components from a unit of construction contractor Chicago
Bridge & Iron Co NV (CB&I) from its Lake Charles,
Louisiana facility.
CB&I and Westinghouse Electric are building two
1,117-megawatt Westinghouse AP1000 reactors for Scana's South
Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) utility and South
Carolina-owned Santee Cooper at the Summer site.
Summer is located in Jenkinsville about 26 miles (42 km)
northwest of Columbia, the state capital.
Westinghouse is majority owned by Japanese multinational
Toshiba Corp
Scana said it does not have a specific in-service date but
is confident the new range for Unit 2 is within the South
Carolina regulator's approved 18-month construction contingency.
In its latest quarterly Base Load Review Act report to state
regulators on March 31, SCE&G said its 55 percent share of the
project will cost $4.548 billion in 2007 dollars. SCE&G also
said in the report the units were expected to enter service in
2017 and 2018.
SCE&G provides power to 673,000 customers in South Carolina.