San Diego power company urges conservation for summer

June 12 San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) said it
has enough power to keep air conditioners humming this summer
but urged customers to be prepared to conserve energy with the
retirement of the San Onofre nuclear plant in California.
"While SDG&E has lined up the electric resources necessary
to supply our customers with enough power this summer, in the
event of an extended heat wave, we expect that we will need to
ask customers to reduce their energy use," SDG&E Chairman and
CEO Jessie Knight said in a release Tuesday.
SDG&E is a unit of California power company Sempra Energy
.
On June 7, Southern California Edison (SCE), a unit of
California power company Edison International and the
majority owner and operator of the 2,150-megawatt (MW) San
Onofre plant, decided to permanently retire the nuclear plant.
One megawatt can power about 800 homes.
SDG&E said it has already made plans to meet customers'
energy needs for a second straight summer without San Onofre.
The two reactors at San Onofre were shut in January 2012
following a small radioactive leak from the steam generators in
one of the units.
SDG&E provides power to 1.4 million customers and natural
gas to more than 860,000 customers in San Diego and southern
Orange counties.