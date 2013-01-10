Sempra completes first phase of Arizona solar power plant

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Jan 10 A unit of California power company Sempra Energy completed construction of the 150-megawatt first phase of the Mesquite solar photovoltaic power plant in Arizona.
The 4,000-acre project is located in Arlington about 40 miles (64 km) west of Phoenix. The first phase can power about 56,000 homes.
Construction on the first phase began in June 2011 and employed more than 450 workers.
PG&E Corp will buy the power from Mesquite 1 under a 20-year contract.
If Sempra completes other phases at the plant, it could produce up to 700 MW.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.