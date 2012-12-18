NextEra buys more Siemens H-Class turbines for Florida plants

Dec 18 Florida Power & Light Co contracted with
German multinational Siemens AG to supply the utility
with three next-generation H-Class gas turbines to modernize its
Port Everglades natural gas-fired power plant in Florida.
FPL, a unit of U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc
of Florida, expects the new units at the 1,277-megawatt Port
Everglades plant to enter service in 2016.
Siemens said in a release on Monday that it expected FPL to
generate power at the new Port Everglades plant using about
one-third less fuel per megawatt hour than at the existing
facility due to the efficient H-Class turbine technology.
NextEra said on its website that the new Port Everglades
facility would cost about $1 billion.
Siemens said the new plant should produce more than $400
million in net savings for FPL customers during its 30-year
operational life, over and above the cost of construction.
Siemens said the Port Everglades order followed a contract
in 2010 to supply six H-Class turbines for the new 1,250-MW
units at FPL's Cape Canaveral and Riviera Beach power plants in
Florida.
Siemens said the first of these previously ordered H-Class
turbines was already started on Nov. 21 at the Cape Canaveral
plant, which is expected to enter commercial service in 2013.
FPL's new Riviera Beach plant is scheduled to enter service
in 2014.
Siemens said the H-Class gas turbine made power plant
history in May 2011 when it achieved world-record efficiency of
60.75 percent at a combined-cycle power plant in Irsching,
Germany.
Worldwide, Siemens said it had now sold 20 H-Class turbines.
The company did not say in the release how much it costs to
buy an H-Class turbine.