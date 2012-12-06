Top US biomass plant largely idle; Austin Energy cuts purchases

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Dec 6 The largest U.S. biomass plant, a
100-megawatt facility that a Southern Co unit recently
opened in east Texas, sits idle most days, unable to compete
with cheaper natural gas-fired power plants.
The $500 million plant burns non-commercial wood and wood
waste and began commercial operations in mid-July with much
fanfare. Now some local vendors who serve the plant say they are
losing money.
"I'm very concerned that the plant is not running," said
Jerry Don Williamson, Precinct 1 Commissioner in Nacogdoches
County.
Output from Southern Power's Nacogdoches Generating
Facility, 145 miles (228 km) northeast of Houston, is sold to
Austin Energy, a municipal utility serving the state capital,
but Austin Energy only buys the power when it is economical, a
spokesman said.
"It's dispatched based on market economics," said Austin
Energy spokesman Ed Clark. "So it has not been running in recent
time. Natural gas prices are very low and it's not uncommon for
a number of plants not to run."
Clark said the plant produced power through the summer and
into September, but has not run since.
Under its 20-year contract with Southern Power, Austin
Energy pays a capacity charge to keep the plant available all
year. He declined to say what that charge is.
When the plant runs, the utility pays about 9 cents per
kilowatt-hour compared to current wholesale prices in Texas
which are running between 3 and 4 cents per Kwh.
"The plant is operational," said a spokesman for Southern
Power, the Atlanta-based unit of utility Southern Co.
The contract is part of Austin Energy's ambitious goal to
obtain 35 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by
2020 to serve its 420,000 customers.
Clark said the biomass plant output, along with purchased
wind and solar power, puts the utility's renewable supply at
about 27 percent.
"What we are striving for is diversity in our renewable
portfolio, but other factors we have to consider are market
economics," Clark said.
When Austin Energy signed the contract with Southern in
2008, gas prices were much higher, Clark said. "The world has
changed," he said.
"We're prepared to buy the annual output if the economics
work out in the nodal market," Clark said. "In the summer time,
it's probably going to run all the time."
Clark said he knows local vendors are disappointed that the
plant does not operate more.
Plants harnessing renewable resources such as wind and solar
bid into the wholesale market at low prices, so units can run
whenever the wind blows or the sun shines, Clark said. "This
contract was not set up that way," Clark said.
Several top Southern Co executives, including Chief
Executive Tom Fanning, attended the July event to celebrate the
project's completion. The plant has about 40 full-time employees
and about 100 service contracts with local businesses, Southern
said.
Southern Co has also created a forestry scholarship at
nearby Stephen F. Austin State University.