Georgia Power begins investigating Bowen coal-plant explosion

April 5 Georgia Power, Southern Co's largest utility unit, is investigating the cause of Thursday's explosion at its 3,166-megawatt Plant Bowen coal-fired station located in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta, the company said on Friday.

The explosion occurred in the generator of Bowen Unit 2, which was being shut for unspecified maintenance work, according to a company release.

All four coal units at Bowen, one of Southern Co's largest fossil-fueled power plants, were shut after the explosion and remained offline Friday, a Georgia Power spokesman said.

The utility is evaluating when it can bring the other units back into service, but gave no timeline, the spokesman said.

Georgia Power serves 2.4 million customers.
