Southern Power completes 720-MW natgas plant in North Carolina

Dec 4 A Southern Co unit that builds
power plants to serve wholesale customers has begun commercial
operation of a 720-megawatt, natural gas-fired power plant in
Cleveland County, North Carolina, the company said in a release
Tuesday.
The plant, located near Kings Mountain, will supply power
through long-term contracts to two public power agencies, the
North Carolina Electric Membership Corp (NCEMC) and the North
Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1. (NCMPA1).
Plant Cleveland consists of four Siemens F Class gas
turbines, Southern Power said. No cost was disclosed.
NCEMC is a generation and transmission cooperative that
supplies electricity for the majority of the state's electric
cooperatives serving 2.5 million people in 93 of North
Carolina's 100 counties.
NCMPA1 serves 19 municipalities in western North Carolina.
Southern Power is a wholesale energy provider that owns more
than 8,600 MW of generation in Alabama, Florida, Georgia,
Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and New Mexico and has an
additional 30-MW facility under construction in Nevada.
In North Carolina, Southern Power also owns the 925-MW Plant
Rowan, which it acquired in 2006 and the 2.5-MW Granville Solar
project it acquired in October with partner Turner Renewable
Energy.