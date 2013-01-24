Southern's Mississippi unit reaches settlement over Kemper rates

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 The Mississippi Public Service Commission on Thursday approved a settlement with Southern Co's Mississippi utility over ongoing litigation that has prevented the company from charging customers for costs tied to a $3 billion coal-gasification power plant under construction in Kemper County.
Details of the settlement were not disclosed at a hastily called meeting of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, but will be released later on Thursday, PSC Chairman Leonard Bentz said.
Discussion of the proposed settlement was held in executive session of the commission.
Mississippi Power unit is building a 582-megawatt, integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) plant scheduled to begin operating in May 2014.
The utility is Southern's smallest with just 185,000 customers so the rate impact of the costly plant is of concern to consumer groups in the state.
Under the Mississippi Baseload Act, the utility planned to begin charging customers for certain costs related to Kemper while the plant was under construction, but its efforts have been blocked by the state's highest court.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict