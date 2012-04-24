UPDATE 2-State re-issues certificate for Southern's Kemper coal plant

* Southern's Mississippi unit building costly gasification plant

* Original certificate vacated by state supreme court

* New certificate imposes "hard" cost cap of $2.88 billion

By Eileen O'Grady

April 24 Mississippi utility regulators on Tuesday re-issued a certificate vacated last month by the state supreme court to keep construction of Southern Co's $2.88 billion coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County moving forward.

Without comment, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) voted 2-1 for the certificate so that Southern Co's smallest utility, Mississippi Power, could build the 582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) power plant in Kemper County, according to a webcast of the meeting.

"We are pleased the process is moving forward," said Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard in an email.

The Sierra Club challenged the Kemper IGCC project in court, questioning its high cost and requested that the commission reopen the case in light of the dramatic drop in natural gas prices since the initial certificate was issued nearly two years ago.

Sierra Club officials called the PSC action "yet another bailout at the expense of the ratepayer."

Tuesday's revised PSC order was supported by PSC Chairman Leonard Bentz and Commissioner Lynn Posey and opposed by Commissioner Brandon Presley, who filed a dissenting opinion.

The two commissioners who voted for the project "refused again to listen to the public or even consider the hard facts on Kemper," said Louie Miller, state Sierra Club director, in a statement.

The 133-page revised order keeps a soft cost cap of $2.4 billion on the Kemper project and a "hard cap" of $2.88 billion, said commission counsel Shawn Shurden.

No cost can be recovered above $2.8 billion, "prudent or not," Shurden told the commission.

That figure however does not include costs to build the adjacent lignite mine or the pipeline to carry carbon dioxide produced by the plant.

The commission said it was aware of changing gas prices and did not need to reopen the record on Kemper because the commission has an independent monitor overseeing construction.

"By this order, we make explicit what was implicit in our previous orders: the Kemper County IGCC Project, given its low, stable fuel prices, its overall economics, and its significant contribution to preserving a reasonable level of fuel diversity for (Mississippi Power's) generation portfolio satisfies the commission's preference for a long-term baseload resource that will provide reliable service to (the utility's) customers for the next 40 years," the order states.

In a 9-0 ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court vacated the Kemper certificate issued by the PSC in mid-2010 saying the commission failed to show evidence that the plant would benefit the utility's customers as required by state law. The court sent the case back to the PSC which issued a "temporary" certificate March 30.

The commission's lone dissenter, Presley said reopening the case to consider gas prices, cost overruns, environmental risk, the gasification technology and other topics would have been appropriate given the Supreme Court's action.

"Many of these issues cannot be addressed by the commission's independent monitoring processes alone," Presley wrote. "Supplementing the record with additional testimony and evidence is consistent with the court's order and is an appropriate response to the court's reversal and remand."

According to state filings, Mississippi Power has so far spent more than $1 billion on the Kemper County IGCC plant and another $109 million on the related lignite mine. Kemper is expected to begin producing power in 2014.

Mississippi Power has less than 200,000 customers and the rate impact of the Kemper plant on customer bills has not been disclosed.

Mississippi Power's parent, Atlanta-based Southern Co, has 4.4 million customers in four states. Southern is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

IGCC technology heats coal to convert it into a synthesis gas that is processed to remove numerous pollutants before being sent to a traditional combined-cycle power plant to produce electricity.

Kemper was designed to showcase a gasification technology developed by another Southern Co subsidiary to burn Mississippi lignite and had support from state economic development groups and then-Governor Haley Barbour.