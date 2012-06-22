Mississippi rejects rate hike for Southern Co unit

June 22 Mississippi utility regulators on Friday
denied a rate increase request linked to financing costs for
Southern Co's $2.88 billion coal-gasification power plant
under construction in Kemper County, Mississippi.
Leonard Bentz, chairman of the Mississippi Public Service
Commission, moved to deny a 13-percent rate increase sought by
Southern's smallest utility, Mississippi Power Co, until the
state supreme court rules in an ongoing appeal of the
commission's approval of the plant. The vote was unanimous, 3-0.
In April, the commission re-issued a certificate allowing
Mississippi Power to build a 582-megawatt integrated
gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) power plant a month after the
Mississippi Supreme Court vacated the panel's original
certificate.
Bentz said he continues to believe Kemper County plant is
needed, but that the commission should wait for final state
supreme court ruling on the legal challenge from the Sierra
Club, according to a web cast of the commission meeting.
Mississippi Power officials did not comment immediately on
the ruling.