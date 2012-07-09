Southern Co appeals Mississippi's coal-plant rate hike denial

July 9 Southern Co's Mississippi utility
on Monday appealed last month's denial of a rate increase linked
to a $2.88 billion coal-gasification power plant under
construction in Kemper County.
Mississippi Power said it appealed to the state supreme
court a Mississippi Public Service Commission decision to deny
all rate increases related to the Kemper County plant, a
582-megawatt, integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC)
project, until a legal challenge from the environmental group
the Sierra Club is settled.
The appeal, which includes a motion for interim rate relief,
is necessary to save customers millions of dollars in interest
costs over the life of the plant, the company said in a release.
The Kemper plant is already under construction and is
expected to go online in May 2014.
The three-member PSC denied the utility's $55 million,
six-month rate increase request in late June.
Since then, Mississippi Power said its credit rating has
been downgraded.
Fitch Ratings said the commission's denial "introduces
significant uncertainty" for the utility, which is Southern's
smallest with just 185,000 customers.
"Kemper IGCC is a relatively large and complex project for a
utility of Mississippi Power's size, and the delay in recovery
of financing costs has already caused significant stress on
Mississippi Power's credit metrics," Fitch said in its downgrade
release in early July.
Only two U.S. utilities, Southern and Duke Energy,
are pursuing expensive IGCC plants. Many other utilities have
scrapped more than three dozen such plants after they were
delayed by rising capital costs, legislative red tape and
increasing supplies of natural gas.
Southern disclosed in June that the Kemper project is
running about $366 million, or 15 percent, above the company's
original $2.4 billion estimate.
Fitch said its negative outlook for Mississippi Power's
credit "reflects rising regulatory risks for the company in
addition to the construction and operational risks associated
with the IGCC project."
The Sierra Club, which opposes the Kemper plant due to its
high cost and rate impact, successfully challenged the
commission's 2010 approval of Kemper and has appealed the
commission's move to re-issue Kemper's certificate in April.