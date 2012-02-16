US groups file suit to block new Southern Vogtle reactors

* New Vogtle reactors to cost about $14 billion
* NRC issued Vogtle new reactor license last week
* NRC Chairman voted against the new reactor license
By Scott DiSavino
Feb 16 Public interest groups filed suit
against Southern Co in federal court on
Thursday to block the license that U.S. regulators issued
last week for the country's first new nuclear reactors in more
than 30 years at the Vogtle power plant in Georgia.
Nine groups sued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit, alleging that the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission (NRC) violated federal law by issuing the
Vogtle license without considering public safety and
environmental implications of last year's Fukushima nuclear
accident in Japan.
The suit asks federal judges to order the NRC to prepare a
new environmental impact statement on the proposed reactors. The
NRC said it already has conducted a lengthy study that addressed
the issues raised in the lawsuit.
Last week, the NRC voted 4-1 to issue Southern a permit to
build and operate two units at Vogtle - the first permits issued
in the United States since 1978, a year before the partial
meltdown at the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania that
cast a pall over the nuclear industry and halted plans for
dozens of plants.
But NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko gave opponents some
ammunition by casting an extraordinary dissenting vote, citing
the Fukushima nuclear disaster that spurred the NRC to review
whether existing and new U.S. reactors could withstand natural
disasters like earthquakes and floods.
"I cannot support issuing this license as if Fukushima never
happened." said Jaczko, who has close ties to congressional
Democrats. "I believe it requires some type of binding
commitment that the Fukushima enhancements that are currently
projected and currently planned to be made would be made before
the operation of the facility."
Officials at Southern were not immediately available for
comment on the lawsuit filed by groups including Friends of the
Earth, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Blue Ridge
Environmental Defense League and North Carolina Waste Awarness
and Reduction Network (NCWARN).
Last week after the NRC issued the license, however Southern
CEO Thomas Fanning said he was confident the company could
overcome any lawsuit challenging the license since the issues
the environmental groups would likely raise had already been
heard and decided by the NRC.
Southern and partners expect to spend about $14 billion to
build the two 1,100-megawatt Westinghouse AP1000 reactors with
the units entering service in 2016 and 2017.
The public interest groups also said Georgia ratepayers and
U.S. taxpayers would be on the hook if Westinghouse and the
construction team could not build the new reactors on time and
on budget. Westinghouse Electric is majority
owned by Japanese multinational Toshiba Corp.
"U.S. taxpayers need to brace themselves for some bad news
if they are put on the hook for any ill-considered 'investment'
in the Vogtle reactors. Taxpayers and Southern Co's customers
are sitting ducks for serial cost overruns and soaring power
bills," Jim Warren, executive director of NC WARN, one of the
public interest groups, said in a statement.
In defense of the project, Westinghouse spokesman Scott Shaw
said the NRC has already rejected these groups' contention
relating to its analysis of Fukushima and there is no valid
reason to delay or stay the license for the new reactors.
Shaw also noted Georgia regulators just last week voted 5-0
to approve of Southern Co's Georgia Power unit's spending on the
new Vogtle reactors and financing cost of the project were $60
million under budget.