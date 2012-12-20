版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 05:57 BJT

UPDATE 4-Utilities restore power in US Midwest/Gulf;outages fall

Dec 20 Utility crews were able to restore power to more than
200,000 homes and businesses that lost power on Thursday from the first major
winter storm to hit the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, power companies said. 
    Outages fell to about 133,000 customers in the hardest-hit states on
Thursday afternoon, down from nearly 400,000 customers earlier in the day.
    Utilities in Iowa, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas and Missouri were 
restoring power Thursday afternoon while the storms continued to batter parts of
Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. 
    The storm also caused tornadoes in the Mobile, Alabama area, according to
weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.
    The following is a list of some of the regions affected by the storms.
 
 Power Company                Holding Company      State       Out Now  Out at
                                                                        Peak
 MidAmerican                  Berkshire Hathaway   IA           35,411   43,300
 Omaha Public Power District  OPPD                 NE           24,686   40,200
 AEP - SWEPCO                 AEP                  AR, LA, TX   23,000   57,400
 Entergy - Arkansas           Entergy              AR           30,466   37,100
 Oncor                        Energy Future        TX           20,053   39,700
                              Holdings                                  
                                                                               
                                                                               
                              Total Out                        133,616  390,900

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐