More than 120,000 without power in US East after storms

Dec 21 More than 120,000 homes and businesses were without power
Friday morning after a series of snow and rain storms battered the Eastern half
of the United States over the past few days, power companies said.
    The hardest hit states this morning were New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana and
Michigan, but outages remained in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas from storms on
Thursday.
    The following is a list of some of the regions affected by the storms.
 
 Power Company                Holding       State        Out Now  Peak Out
                              Company                             
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey     FirstEnergy   NJ            26,500    26,500
 Commonwealth Edison          Exelon        IL            12,900    12,900
 AEP - Indiana Michigan       AEP           IN, MI        12,600    12,600
 Ameren - Illinois            Ameren        IL            11,600    11,600
 AEP - SWEPCO                 AEP           AR, LA, TX     8,700    57,400
 Duke  - Indiana              Duke          IN             8,700     8,700
 AEP - Appalachian            AEP           WV, VA         5,600     5,600
 Ameren - Missouri            Ameren        MO             4,400     4,400
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania   FirstEnergy   PA             4,400     4,400
 AEP - Ohio                   AEP           OH             3,800     3,800
 FirstEnergy - West Virginia  FirstEnergy   WV, VA         3,600     3,600
 Connecticut Light & Power    Northeast     CT             3,600     3,600
                              Utilities                           
 Con Edison                   Con Edison    NY             3,500     3,500
 Duke - Carolinas             Duke          NC, SC         2,600     2,600
 Duke - Ohio & Kentucky       Duke          OH, KY         2,200     2,200
 Public Service New           Northeast     NH             1,700     1,700
 Hampshire                    Utilities                           
 Georgia Power                Southern      GA             1,600     1,600
 Baltimore Gas & Electric     Exelon        MD             1,300     1,300
 AEP - Kentucky               AEP           KY             1,100     1,100
                                                                          
                              Total Out                  120,400

