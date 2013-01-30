版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 00:22 BJT

More than 60,000 without power mostly in U.S. Gulf Coast area

Jan 30 More than 60,000 homes and businesses were without power
from the Gulf Coast to Ohio Wednesday morning as a long line of thunderstorms
crossed the United States, power companies said.
    The thunderstorms stretched from Louisiana to New York and caused tornado
watches across the Southeast.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
    
 Power Company          Holding Company   State        Out Now   Peak Out
 Entergy - Arkansas     Entergy           AR              7,100      7,900
 Southern - Alabama     Southern          AL              7,000      7,000
 Entergy - Texas        Entergy           TX              6,400      6,400
 Entergy - Louisiana    Entergy           LA              5,800      5,800
 AEP - Appalachian      AEP               VA, WV, TN      5,200      5,200
 Duke - Carolinas       Duke              NC, SC          5,200      6,400
 FirstEnergy - WV       FirstEnergy       WV              5,000      5,000
 Entergy - Mississippi  Entergy           MS              4,300      7,100
 AEP - Ohio             AEP               OH              3,300      3,300
 FirstEnergy - Ohio     FirstEnergy       OH              3,000      3,000
 AEP - Swepco           AEP               TX, AR, LA      2,400      2,400
 Southern - Georgia     Southern          GA              2,000      2,000
 AEP - Kentucky         AEP               KY              1,500      1,500
 Duke - Indiana         Duke              IN              1,300      1,300
 Ameren - Illinois      Ameren            IL              1,200      1,200
 Duke - Ohio, Kentucky  Duke              OH, KY          1,100      1,100
                                                                          
                                          Total Out      61,800     66,600
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐