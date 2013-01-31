版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 22:55 BJT

Over 300,000 without power in U.S. Northeast due to storms

Jan 31 Over 330,000 homes and businesses were without power
mostly in the U.S. Northeast Thursday morning after thunderstorms marched across
the region, power companies said.
    On Wednesday, the thunderstorms moved from West to East and stretched from
Louisiana to New York. The National Weather Service issued tornado watches
across the Southeast.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
        
    
 Power Company             Holding Company      State       Out Now    Peak
                                                                       Out
 Northeast Utilities - CT  Northeast Utilities  CT             70,800   70,800
 LIPA                      LIPA                 NY             34,100   34,100
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey  FirstEnergy          NJ             26,700   26,700
 National Grid - MA        National Grid        MA             25,300   25,300
 Central Maine             Iberdrola            ME             24,500   24,500
 National Grid - RI        National Grid        RI             24,300   24,300
 Dominion                  Dominion             VA, NC         15,000   15,000
 FirstEnergy - Penn        FirstEnergy          PA             13,100   13,100
 United Illuminating       UIL                  CT             13,000   13,000
 NYSEG                     Iberdrola            NY             11,000   11,000
 Duke - Carolinas          Duke                 NC, SC         10,400   12,800
 PSE&G                     PSEG                 NJ              7,300    7,300
 Con Ed - NY               Con Ed               NY              6,400    6,400
 Southern - Georgia        Southern             GA              5,500   32,000
 National Grid - NY        National Grid        NY              5,500    5,500
 AEP - Appalachian         AEP                  VA, WV, TN      5,300    5,300
 PPL                       PPL                  PA              5,100    5,100
 FirstEnergy - WV          FirstEnergy          WV              4,000    5,000
 NSTAR                     Northeast Utilities  MA              3,700    3,700
 Northeast Utilities - NH  Northeast Utilities  NH              3,000    3,000
 Pepco - New Jersey        Pepco                NJ              3,000    3,000
 Pepco - Delmarva          Pepco                MD, DE          2,500    2,500
 FirstEnergy - Maryland    FirstEnergy          MD              1,900    1,900
 Exelon - BGE              Exelon               MD              1,700    1,700
 Pepco                     Pepco                MD, DC          1,600    1,600
 Northeast Utilties - WME  Northeast Utilities  MA              1,300    1,300
 AEP - Kentucky            AEP                  KY              1,200    1,500
 AEP - Ohio                AEP                  OH              1,200    3,300
 AEP - PSO                 AEP                  OK              1,200    1,200
                                                                              
                                                Total Out     329,600  361,900

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐