版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 9日 星期六 03:10 BJT

Almost 60,000 without power in US Northeast, most in Washington

Feb 8 Almost 60,000 homes and businesses were without power in
the U.S. Northeast with most outages in the Washington, D.C., area Friday due to
a major snowstorm that could drop up to three feet of snow in parts of New
England.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
        
 Power Company             Holding Company  State       Out Now  Peak Out
 Pepco                     Pepco            MD, DC       49,000    49,000
 Scana                     Scana            SC            2,800     2,800
 Con Ed - NY               Con Ed           NY            1,900     1,900
 FirstEnergy - Penn        FirstEnergy      PA            1,700     1,700
 DTE                       DTE              MI            1,400     1,400
 AEP - Appalachian         AEP              VA, WV, TN    1,000     1,000
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey  FirstEnergy      NJ            1,000     1,000
                                                                         
                                            Total Out    58,800    58,800
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐