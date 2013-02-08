Almost 60,000 without power in US Northeast, most in Washington

Feb 8 Almost 60,000 homes and businesses were without power in the U.S. Northeast with most outages in the Washington, D.C., area Friday due to a major snowstorm that could drop up to three feet of snow in parts of New England. The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Peak Out Pepco Pepco MD, DC 49,000 49,000 Scana Scana SC 2,800 2,800 Con Ed - NY Con Ed NY 1,900 1,900 FirstEnergy - Penn FirstEnergy PA 1,700 1,700 DTE DTE MI 1,400 1,400 AEP - Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 1,000 1,000 FirstEnergy - New Jersey FirstEnergy NJ 1,000 1,000 Total Out 58,800 58,800