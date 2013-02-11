Almost 150,000 without power in Boston area after snowstorm

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
Feb 8 Almost 150,000 homes and businesses mostly in the Boston area were still without power midday Monday after a major snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast over the weekend. The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now NSTAR Northeast Utilities MA 91,800 National Grid - RI National Grid RI 24,000 National Grid - MA National Grid MA 23,000 Con Ed - NY Con Ed NY 3,000 LIPA LIPA NY 2,900 Northeast Utilities - CT Northeast Utilities CT 1,400 National Grid - NY National Grid NY 1,200 Total Out 147,300
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.