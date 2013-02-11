版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 01:45 BJT

Almost 150,000 without power in Boston area after snowstorm

Feb 8 Almost 150,000 homes and businesses mostly in the Boston
area were still without power midday Monday after a major snowstorm hit the U.S.
Northeast over the weekend.
    The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
        
    
 Power Company             Holding Company       State       Out Now
 NSTAR                     Northeast Utilities   MA           91,800
 National Grid - RI        National Grid         RI           24,000
 National Grid - MA        National Grid         MA           23,000
 Con Ed - NY               Con Ed                NY            3,000
 LIPA                      LIPA                  NY            2,900
 Northeast Utilities - CT  Northeast Utilities   CT            1,400
 National Grid - NY        National Grid         NY            1,200
                                                                    
                                                 Total Out   147,300

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐