Plans for Illinois coal plant clear another hurdle

* Project to cost $3.5 billion, create 16,000 jobs

* Tenaska has received $2.6 billion federal loan guarantee

* Residential bills to rise about 2 percent

By Scott Disavino

NEW YORK, Nov 30 In a close vote, the Illinois Senate on Tuesday voted to approve privately held U.S. power generator Tenaska Energy's proposed $3.5 billion coal to gas fired power plant, a Tenaska spokesman said Wednesday.

This week's vote moves the project, which was first proposed about a decade ago, a step closer to construction. It is one of the few coal plants still under development that has not been derailed by opponents to the fuel.

The next step for the project is for the bill to go to the State House and, if it passes, to the governor to be signed into law, said David Lundy, a spokesman for the project.

Taylorville has been through this before. The plant has been included in a few bills that have passed either the State House or Senate since 2007 but not both houses at the same time.

But this time may be different because the 602-megawatt Taylorville project was part of a bill that included incentives for renewable power, distributed generation and energy efficiency projects. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

Moreover, environmental regulations proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could shut about half of the nearly 16,000 megawatts of coal-fired power capacity in Illinois over the next few years, according to a study by Wood Mackenzie, Lundy said.

That means the state will need new power sources, especially baseload sources like Taylorville, Lundy said.

More than a third of Illinois' more than 43,000 MW of generating capacity comes from coal, but the coal plants, like nuclear units, are baseload units in that they run around the clock.

Lundy said if the House approves the bill in its spring session and the governor signs it, the project could come on line by early 2017. He said it would take about four years to build the plant.

A study by the University of Illinois determined a clean coal project like Taylorville could create about 16,000 direct and indirect jobs, which is a big reason for the politicians to support the project during the current weak economic time, Lundy said.

WHO PAYS?

The downside is that someone has to pay for it.

Illinois is a deregulated state. Its electric market is competitive. That means if a company wants to build a power plant in the state, the burden is on the company - not the ratepayers.

Taylorville, however, is a very expensive project and like other developers of big projects, Tenaska, of Omaha, Nebraska, is not interested in building it without a long-term power purchase agreement. That is why the project is before the legislature.

Under the bill the Senate passed the ratepayers, such as homes and businesses, would pay for the Taylorville project over the next 30 years. The rate increases are capped for residential customers and partially capped for commercial and industrial customers, Lundy said.

Residential customers will see about a 2 percent increase in their electric bill or about $1.67 per month. Commercial and industrial customers meanwhile will see their bills rise by about 3 or 4 percent, Lundy said.

Lundy called Taylorville a hybrid integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plant that will convert coal into gas and then burn the gas in a combined-cycle power plant to generate electricity. He said the plant will also be able to burn natural gas from a pipeline to produce electricity.

The plant will capture at least half of the carbon dioxide (CO2) it produces under the state bill and will have to capture 65 percent of the CO2 produced under a federal investment tax credit the plant has received, Lundy said.

In addition to the federal investment tax credit previously reported to be worth over $400 million, the project has received a $2.6 billion federal loan guarantee. To qualify for the investment tax credit, Lundy said the project needs a final air permit by April 2012.

Those opposed to the project include U.S. power company Exelon , which operates the state's biggest electric company, some large industrial companies and the Sierra Club, an environmental group opposed to all coal projects.

Lundy said Exelon opposes the project because it will compete with Exelon's power plants in the PJM capacity market, among other things. PJM is a grid operator that runs the nation's biggest power market, covering parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia, including Illinois.